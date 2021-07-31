Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.37.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.