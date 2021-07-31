Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 169,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,699. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.