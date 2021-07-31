Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

KEX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

