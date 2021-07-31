Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 33.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.