KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%.

KLAC stock traded up $28.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.16. 2,656,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

