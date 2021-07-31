KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.42. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

