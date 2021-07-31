KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.24.

KLAC traded up $28.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.16. 2,656,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.42. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

