KnowBe4 (KNBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

