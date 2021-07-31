Koninklijke KPN Announces Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1577 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

