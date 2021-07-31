Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $132.16. 101,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.36 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.