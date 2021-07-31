Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) PT Lowered to C$0.90 at Canaccord Genuity

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$88.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.68. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.16.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

