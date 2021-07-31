Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%.

Kraton stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.19. 295,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00. Kraton has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40.

KRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

