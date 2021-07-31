Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 466,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 412,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

