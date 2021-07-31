La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

LFDJF stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

