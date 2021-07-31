Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $298.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

