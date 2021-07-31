Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

