Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

