Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,186. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

