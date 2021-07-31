Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.38 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.