Lawrence Page Sells 4,054 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,553.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

