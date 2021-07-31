Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report sales of $110.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $112.04 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $431.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.13%.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

