Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

