LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

LZ opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

