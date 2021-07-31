Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LPSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.77.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

