Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LPSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

