LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 97,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,049. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

