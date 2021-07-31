Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,992. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.