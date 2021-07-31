Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 917,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,361. The company has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.