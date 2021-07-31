LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.34 and last traded at $172.04. 4,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 287,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.