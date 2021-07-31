LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.34 and last traded at $172.04. 4,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 287,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

