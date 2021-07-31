Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.95. The firm has a market cap of £553.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

