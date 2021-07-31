Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.4 days.

Shares of LIMAF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.03. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62. Linamar has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

