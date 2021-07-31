Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

