Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lincoln Electric traded as high as $139.38 and last traded at $139.26, with a volume of 746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.73.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.