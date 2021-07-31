Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.04. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.39. 2,516,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

