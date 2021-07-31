LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.84. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

