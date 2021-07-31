Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$83.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

TSE:L traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

