Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $893,072.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,291,229 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

