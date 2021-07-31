Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.25. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $66.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

