Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $78.02.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

