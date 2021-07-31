Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.84% of Lumentum worth $58,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

