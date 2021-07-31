Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.75.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

