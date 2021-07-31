Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.66 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Machine Xchange Coin has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Trading

