MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 509,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

