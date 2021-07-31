MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.600 EPS.
NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 509,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
