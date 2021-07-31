MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

