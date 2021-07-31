Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives $207.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MSGS stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

