Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 59.1% in July

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MLYBY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 14,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.2522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

