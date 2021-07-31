Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Man Group plc increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,176,000 after purchasing an additional 351,020 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 97.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

DDOG stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $8,200,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,515,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,549 shares of company stock worth $42,798,827. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

