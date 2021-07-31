Man Group plc Sells 765 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,275,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175,385 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

