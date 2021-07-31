Man Group plc Sells 95,641 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

