Man Group plc Takes $1.26 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 302,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

