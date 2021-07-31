Man Group plc Trims Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.78 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

